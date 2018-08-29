Social Security Adds Five Conditions to Compassionate Allowances (CAL) Program

Belleville, Illinois, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced the addition of five conditions to the Compassionate Allowances (CAL) program on Aug. 20. This program is critical for individuals with severe health conditions when they apply for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits, according to TrueHelp, a division of Allsup, which has helped tens of thousands of people receive their disability benefits.

The five new health conditions added to CAL are:

Fibrolamellar Cancer

Megacystis Microcolon Intestinal Hypoperistalsis Syndrome (MMIHS)

Megalencephaly Capillary Malformation Syndrome (MCAP)

Superficial Siderosis of the Central Nervous System

Tetrasomy 18p

Established in 2008, the CAL program has developed into a list of 233 conditions. Many of the qualifying impairments are brain disorders or types of cancers that put a claimant's application for Social Security disability benefits on the fast track for approval.

"There are 30 million Americans living with a rare disease," said Peter Saltonstall, president and CEO of the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), whose organization praised the SSA's recent announcement. "That's 1 in 10 people. Many of them face overwhelming medical and financial challenges."

Approval for Social Security disability benefits can happen within weeks of medical confirmation of a diagnosis, versus months or years. "The Compassionate Allowances program helps to ensure that applicants who are clearly eligible due to the severity of their health condition receive fast review when they apply for disability benefits," said Mike Stein, Allsup assistant vice president.

Allsup helps individuals with rare diseases navigate the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) application process if they cannot continue working. "A representative can help to ensure your condition is clearly flagged for Social Security's expedited review under Compassionate Allowances," Stein added.

To date, more than 500,000 individuals with disabilities have been approved for benefits under the Compassionate Allowances program. Find a complete list of CAL conditions online.

