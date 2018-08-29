François Desjardins of Laurentian Bank Financial Group to speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit 2018

MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- François Desjardins, President and Chief Executive Officer at Laurentian Bank Financial Group, will speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit 2018 on September 5, 2018, at 1:40 p.m. (ET) in Toronto.

This event will be broadcast live via webcast at https://lbcfg.ca , under the section Investor Centre, under Presentations and Events. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location.

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the "Group" or the "Bank").

With more than 3,800 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, we provide a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to our retail, commercial and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., we are an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $48 billion in balance sheet assets and $31 billion in assets under administration.





Contact information: