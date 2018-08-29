Market Overview

National General Holdings Corp. to Present at the 2018 KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 6, 2018

Globe Newswire  
August 29, 2018
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) announced today that it will present at the 2018 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference which will be held in New York, New York on September 5 and 6, 2018. National General's Chief Financial Officer Mike Weiner is scheduled to present at 9:20 A.M. ET on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

The conference presentation will be available via webcast and may be accessed on the National General Holdings Corp. website at http://ir.nationalgeneral.com/events-and-presentations.  A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days after the event.

About National General Holdings Corp.
National General Holdings Corp., headquartered in New York City, is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. National General traces its roots to 1939, has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best, and provides personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, motorcycle, supplemental health, and other niche insurance products.

Investor Contact
Christine Worley
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: 212-380-9462
Email: Christine.Worley@NGIC.com

