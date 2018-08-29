National General Holdings Corp. to Present at the 2018 KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 6, 2018
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) announced today that it will present at the 2018 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference which will be held in New York, New York on September 5 and 6, 2018. National General's Chief Financial Officer Mike Weiner is scheduled to present at 9:20 A.M. ET on Thursday, September 6, 2018.
The conference presentation will be available via webcast and may be accessed on the National General Holdings Corp. website at http://ir.nationalgeneral.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days after the event.
About National General Holdings Corp.
National General Holdings Corp., headquartered in New York City, is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. National General traces its roots to 1939, has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best, and provides personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, motorcycle, supplemental health, and other niche insurance products.
Investor Contact
Christine Worley
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: 212-380-9462
Email: Christine.Worley@NGIC.com