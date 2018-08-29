CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FB and NLSN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Class Period: October 1, 2017 - July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/facebook-2?wire=3

Allegations: Facebook, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR"), which was adopted by the European Union on or around April 14, 2016, would have a foreseeable and materially negative impact on use of the Platform, revenue growth, and profitability because the informed consent required by the GDPR resulted in many users rejecting Facebook's privacy policies and/or procedures and exposed a significant number of fake accounts on the platform; (ii) by May 25, 2018, Facebook's Platform use and revenue growth had already begun to decline as a result of Facebook's efforts to comply with the GDPR; (iii) the decline in Facebook's Platform use and the increase in costs as a result of complying with the GDPR had a materially adverse effect on Facebook's financial health, including its revenue and projected growth; and (iv) as a result, Facebook's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the FB class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 - July 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/nielsen-holdings?wire=3

Allegations: Nielsen Holdings plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nielsen disregarded its readiness for and the true risks of privacy related regulations and policies including the European General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") on its current and future financial and growth prospects; (2) Nielsen's financial performance was far more dependent on Facebook and other third-party large data set providers than previously disclosed and privacy policy changes affected the scope and terms of access Nielsen would have to third-party data; and (3) access to Facebook and other third-party provider data was becoming increasingly restricted for Nielsen and Nielsen clients.

To learn more about the NLSN class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

