CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ACAD and TTPH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Class Period: April 29, 2016 - July 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/acadia?wire=3

Allegations: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) adverse events and safety concerns related to NUPLAZID threatened the drug's initial and continuing FDA approval; (2) ACADIA engaged in business practices likely to attract regulatory scrutiny; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about ACADIA's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To learn more about the ACAD class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to the July 2017 Secondary Offering and/or (2) between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

The complaint alleges that: (1) Tetraphase was increasing the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3 trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients to meet the trial's primary endpoints; (2) the enrollment of more patients in the trial indicated that the existing population was inadequate to meet the trial's primary endpoints; and (3) consequently, Defendants' statements about Tetraphase's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the TTPH class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.