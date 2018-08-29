The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Releases Agenda for 2018 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

WASHINGTON, DC, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the international advocacy organization representing the cell and gene therapy and broader regenerative medicine sector, today released the agenda for its upcoming Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa annual conference, October 3-5, 2018.





Organized by ARM and the UC San Diego Sanford Stem Cell Clinical Center, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is a three-day conference featuring three distinct parts: the program's two-day Partnering Forum, a Public Forum lecture, and a full-day Scientific Symposium.



The event's Partnering Forum, held this year on October 3-4, features more than 90 speakers presenting on the most pressing sector issues through a variety of expert-led sessions. Featured talks, panels and workshops include:



Plenary Session:





Charting the Path – Lessons from the Pioneers of Cell and Gene Therapy Commercialization



Featured Talk:





An Update on RMAT Designation – presented by Peter Marks, Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)



Spotlight Sessions:





Commercializing Gene Therapies for Hemophilia

Tissue Engineering and Organ Transplantation



Panels:





Navigating Acceptance, Uptake and Affordability Across the Lifecycle

Opportunities and Challenges in Rare Disease

Large Pharma/Biotech's Leadership Role – Supporting the Commercial Success of Cell and Gene Therapies

RMAT Regulatory Convergence: Starting the Conversation

Next Generation Cell and Gene Therapy in Oncology



Workshops:





Doing Business in Japan

Gene-Based Medicine Development

Successful Strategies in the Design and Delivery of a Cell/Gene Therapy Clinical Development Program

Patient and Public Attitudes Toward Gene Therapy

Readiness Strategies for Cell Therapy Commercial Manufacturing

Evolving the Supply Chain for Advanced Therapies



Throughout the two-day Partnering Forum, event participants can also attend presentations by more than 70 publicly traded and emerging private companies, highlighting clinical and commercial progress in cell therapy, gene and gene-modified cell therapy, tissue engineering, biomaterials and more. In addition to their presentations, representatives from these organizations will also be available for one-on-one partnering opportunities throughout the conference.



The slate of 2018 presenting companies includes: Abeona Therapeutics; Adaptimmune; Adverum Biotechnologies; Aegle Therapeutics; Agilis Biotherapeutics; AGTC; American Gene Technologies; Atara Biotherapeutics; Athersys; AVROBIO; BioTime; bluebird bio; BlueRock Therapeutics; B-MoGen Biotechnologies; Caladrius Biosciences; Capricor Therapeutics; Caribou Biosciences; CARISMA Therapeutics; Celixir; Cellerant Therapeutics; Cell Medica; Cells for Cells; Celularity; Cynata Therapeutics; DiscGenics; Fibrocell; Flexion Therapeutics; Frequency Therapeutics; FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics; Healios; Histogenics; Homology Medicines; Iovance Biotherapeutics; Krystal Biotech; Longeveron; Lysogene; MaxCyte; MeiraGTx; Mesoblast; MiMedx; Miromatrix; MolMed; Monarch Bio; Mustang Bio; Nightstar Therapeutics; Nohla Therapeutics; Orbsen Therapeutics; Orchard Therapeutics; Organovo; PDC*line Pharma; Precision BioSciences; Regenerative Patch Technologies; Regenerex; ReNeuron; Sangamo Therapeutics; SCM Lifescience; Semma Therapeutics; Sentien Biotechnologies; Sigilon Therapeutics; Solid Biosciences; StemBioSys; Synpromics; Terumo BCT; TxCell; Unicyte; uniQure; Vericel; ViaCyte; and Zelluna Immunotherapy.



Following the close of the Partnering Forum on October 4, there will be a Public Forum presentation and reception held at the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine. Keynote speaker Helen Blau, Donald E. and Delia B. Baxter Foundation Professor and Director of the Baxter Laboratory for Stem Cell Biology at Stanford University, will give a talk on "Rejuvenating Stem Cell Function and Muscle Strength: No Pain, No Gain!"



The Scientific Symposium, held October 5 at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, will feature numerous talks, panels and discussions led by prominent international scientists and more than 35 posters featuring the latest scientific discoveries in the world of regenerative medicine and advanced therapies.



Keynote Presentations:





Self-Organizing Synthetic Human Embryos and Organoids Towards Curing Huntington's Disease - presented by Ali Brivanlou, Robert and Harriet Heilbrunn Professor, Head of Laboratory of Stem Cell Biology and Molecular Embryology, The Rockefeller University

Gene Editing in Human Embryo - presented by Kathy Niakan, Group Leader, The Francis Crick Institute



Panels:





Ex Vivo Gene Therapy: Using Blood Stem Cells to Treat Genetic Disorders

Gene Therapy: Using Blood Stem Cells to Treat Genetic Disorders Advanced Therapies for Skeletal Muscles

Gene Therapy for Neurodegenerative Diseases

Using Stem Cells to Study Neuropsychiatric Disorders



For full details on the agenda and further information about the event, please visit www.meetingonthemesa.com.



Registration is complimentary for credentialed investors and members of the media.



