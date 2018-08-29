gr8 People Co-Founder and CEO Diane Smith to Speak at Upcoming 2018 TAtech Fall Congress and World Job Forum

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- gr8 People Co-Founder and CEO Diane Smith will participate on a leadership panel: The Solutions Ecosystem & the Candidate Experience at the TAtech Fall Congress and World Job Board Forum (#TAtechNOLA) in New Orleans on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 starting at 4:35pm, EST. The panel discussion will provide a collaborative point of view on how ATSs, job boards and site platforms do (or don't) work together in their interactions with job seekers.

Diane Smith co-founded gr8 People in 2010 and serves as its Chief Executive Officer. Prior to gr8 People Ms. Smith co-founded VirtualEdge, later sold to ADP. gr8 People is a worldwide leader in enterprise recruiting software and exists to solve a big problem -- replace today's antiquated, siloed recruiting solutions with one platform that brings CRM, recruitment marketing, applicant tracking/hiring and onboarding together into one-experience of performance, agility and intelligence. Today, gr8 People works with some of the world's most forward-thinking recruiting organizations including Randstad, Electronic Arts, Talbots and Netflix.



Panelists include:

Joe Essenfeld, CEO, Jibe

Ian Siegel, CEO, ZipRecruiter

Gaurav Dosi, Product Manager, Facebook

Diane Smith CEO, gr8 People

TAtech: The Association for Talent Acquisition Solutions is the trade association for the companies and organizations that design, develop and deliver technology-based recruiting products and services. Collectively, its members power or operate over 70,000 sites worldwide and offer solutions for every facet of talent acquisition. The TAtech Fall Congress offers an intimate setting for thought leadership and collaboration among executives, managers and senior professionals in the talent acquisition solutions industry and those in the talent acquisition and HR fields who use those solutions.

