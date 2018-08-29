Player's Network Hires Full Time Executive to Lead Vertical Integration Strategy by Filing for Multiple Las Vegas Dispensary Licenses

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Player's Network, Inc. (OTCQB:PNTV), a rapidly growing company in the recreational and medical marijuana industry with licensed grow operations in 2 states, announced today its subsidiary, Green Leaf Farms Holdings (Green Leaf), is applying for multiple dispensaries in Nevada with secured locations for expected dispensaries, and has hired Christine Kramar as its Director of Compliance and Applications. PNTV is hosting a live online investor webinar to provide an update to shareholders and the investment community today at 4:20 p.m. PDT (7:20 p.m. Eastern).



Green Leaf is applying for multiple dispensaries to complement its existing four (4) Nevada licenses with hopes to become vertically integrated (adding dispensaries to its existing cultivation and production licenses). Green Leaf is part of a small group of Marijuana license holders which are eligible to apply for the remaining 64 licenses in Nevada. At this time, Green Leaf has secured three (3) strong locations for their expected dispensaries. Further details and locations will be disclosed after the application is filed. Securing locations in advance increases the likelihood of being awarded a license due to Nevada's evaluation and scoring process.

Green Leaf has assembled an exceptional team to prepare and file its applications lead by Christine Kramar. PNTV hired Christine Kramar as its Director of Compliance and Applications. Mrs. Kramar has extensive experience working with privilege licenses while she worked for local and state governments. In addition, she brings substantial experience in government affairs, legal and business administration. Most recently, Mrs. Kramer worked as a special assistant to Steve Ross, the Pro Tem Mayor of Las Vegas, NV where she was involved in the marijuana licensing process for the State including the review of Las Vegas license applications. Prior to that period, she held management and high level administrative positions with Las Vegas performers and politicians. Serving as the Democratic National Committee Platform representative for the State of Nevada, she successfully passed legalization of Marijuana for the first time onto the national platform. Mrs. Kramar studied Business Management and Accounting at University of Redlands.

Mark Bradley, Chief Executive Officer of PNTV, commented, "I am thrilled Christine (Kramar) has joined our team and is managing the application process for Green Leaf. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience having worked for government agencies where she reviewed and processed cannabis license applications for the State (Nevada). In addition, Christine introduced us to some remarkable people who have joined the Green Leaf team as well as identified locations for dispensaries."

Brett H. Pojunis, PNTV Director stated, "Being vertically integrated in Nevada has been our goal since we were awarded our cultivation and production licenses. Securing one or more dispensaries truly solidifies and strengthens our position in the Nevada market. I am ecstatic Christine is on board as we have worked well together in politics for many years, she certainly adds value to PNTV."

Reminder of Online Investor Webinar to Update Shareholders

Mark Bradley and Brett H. Pojunis are holding a webinar to update shareholders and the investment community at 4:20 P.M. Pacific (7:20 P.M. EDT) today. Shareholders, Analysts, and potential investors are invited to participate in the webinar. The webinar will be open on a listen/view only basis to all interested parties. Questions may be submitted prior to the webinar on https://playersnetwork.com/questions.

About Player's Network (PNTV)

Player's Network is a rapidly growing company in the marijuana industry with licensed grow operations in Las Vegas and California that trades on the OTC Market – stock symbol PNTV. Over the last 12 months, the Company has gone from a development stage company to generating over $1,000,000 a month in sales. Their business strategy is growth by acquisitions, joint ventures and new market opportunities. They recently entered into $5,000,000 acquisition of a California grow operation.

Cannabis is legal for medical use in 30 States plus DC. It is legal for adult recreational use in 9 States plus DC. The entire country of Canada has legalized marijuana adult use starting on October 17, 2018. The Company believes this trend of legalizing marijuana will continue and create tremendous growth opportunities for their shareholders.

Information about Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Players Network, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

