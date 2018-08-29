CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Cowen and Company Global Transportation Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Frank Lonegro will address the Cowen and Company 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference in Boston on Wednesday, September 5, at 8:00 a.m. ET.



This address will be webcast live at http://investors.csx.com . A replay and accompanying audio will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company's website at http://investors.csx.com .

About CSX and its Disclosures

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 190 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

CSX also uses social media channels to communicate information about the company. Although social media channels are not intended to be the primary method of disclosure for material information, it is possible that certain information CSX posts on social media could be deemed material. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information we post on Twitter ( http://twitter.com/CSX ) and on SlideShare ( http://www.slideshare.net/HowTomorrowMoves ). The social media channels used by CSX may be updated from time to time. More information about the company and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com and on Facebook ( http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX ).

