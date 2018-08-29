SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – September 24, 2018

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AbbVie Inc. ("AbbVie" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABBV). and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired AbbVie securities on May 30, 2018. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/abbv .



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose the preliminary results of a previously announced modified Dutch auction to repurchase the Company's securities (the "Dutch Tender Offer"), stating that a total of 75.7 million shares were tendered at or below the purchase price of $105 per share. Then, at approximately 4:45 pm on May 30, 2018, AbbVie announced "updated preliminary results" of the Dutch Tender Offer, stating that a total of 74.0M shares of AbbVie's common stock had been tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the lower purchase price of $103 per share. On this news, AbbVie's share price fell $4.07, or 3.95%, to close at $98.94 on May 31, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in AbbVie you have until September 24, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

