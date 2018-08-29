Major US Bank Signs Deal with iPass for Global Mobile Connectivity

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPass Inc . (NASDAQ:IPAS), a leading provider of global mobile connectivity and location technology, today announced that it has been chosen by a major multinational, US-headquartered financial services company to provide global wireless connection management and Wi-Fi connectivity for its employees. Following a successful pilot program, the deal will keep bank employees automatically connected to the best data network available, ensuring productivity and security while managing costs.



Using iPass SmartConnect on corporate-issued devices, the bank's employees will be able to seamlessly and securely connect to millions of iPass Wi-Fi hotspots, automatically transitioning back to cellular when Wi-Fi is not available. The bank in turn will be able to manage how its devices connect, optimizing performance and costs. For example, the bank can automatically connect devices inflight via iPass to reduce the impact of having employees pay higher costs for inflight Wi-Fi on demand.

"This is a significant deal and further demonstrates the value that iPass SmartConnect can provide to enterprise customers," said Patricia Hume, COO at iPass. "Enterprises want more than Wi-Fi network access, and iPass SmartConnect delivers, giving them a complete solution that provides more effective management of their enterprise mobile workforce. We look forward to working with this major US bank to keep its employees connected in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible."

