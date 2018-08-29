Explore Crypto-Asset Development and its Evolving Ecosystem with Industry Leaders at Discover Blockchains Seminar

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – Discover Blockchains , a leader in advancing the adoption of blockchain technology, is taking the concept of experiential education into the world of blockchains and crypto-assets with a one-day seminar Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Houston, Texas. The Imperial Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency Houston will be hosting an action-packed day of short form lectures and networking events designed to expose attendees to blockchain's distributed ledger technology as it steers the world toward a more transparent economy.



Veterans and newcomers to the rapidly evolving world of blockchains and cryptocurrency can choose from an enticing lineup of session leaders arriving straight from the frontlines of the blockchain and crypto asset industry. Discover Blockchains moves beyond blockchain's fascinating history, although that's covered too, to a series of educational discussions on blockchain and crypto-issues that matter in the here-and-now.

An exciting selection of session topics tackles regulatory issues, wealth management with crypto assets, applications of blockchain for everyday life, how to evaluate crypto asset exchanges and safely manage a portfolio, crypto security and privacy concerns, how to get involved with crypto-projects supporting communities, and many more ideas.

Discover Blockchain's speaker selection is intriguing with industry experts arriving from a variety of blockchain and cryptocurrency fields of thought. Among the session speakers are:

Sarang Noether, Ph.D., mathematician at Monero Research Lab

Joshua Shane, CMO at lifeID

Kyle Rea, CEO at AYFP.net

Frank Makrides, founder and CEO of Tunnel

Kelly LeValley Hunt, Global VP of Sales at BlockApps

Miles Paschini, Founder of B21

Discover Blockchains is open to the public and welcomes crypto enthusiasts of all ages. Blockchain education advocates are slated to provide additional insight into the world of promoting, encouraging and developing the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Join Discover Blockchains on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency in Houston, Texas, for a day of discovery, education and enlightenment. Early bird tickets are $139 and available for a limited time. A variety of cryptocurrencies are accepted for payment and a money-saving promo code is available.

To learn more and register for Discover Blockchains, visit https://DiscoverBlockchains.com

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zBlockchains/

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DiscoverBlockchains/

Engage visually on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/discoverblockchains/

Discover Blockchains Contact

Discover Blockchain

Houston, TX

www.DiscoverBlockchains.com

Concierge@DiscoverBlockchains.com