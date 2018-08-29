Kiniksa to Present Late-Breaking KPL-716 Clinical Data at the 27th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) ("Kiniksa"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it will present clinical data for KPL-716, an investigational fully-human monoclonal antibody that targets oncostatin M receptor beta (OSMRβ), at the 27th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress in Paris.



During the Late-Breaking News Session on Saturday, September 15th, 2018, Dr. Zamaneh Mikhak of Kiniksa will deliver an oral presentation of the company's placebo-controlled, double-blind, single-ascending-dose, Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of KPL-716.

This clinical trial evaluated the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity of intravenous or subcutaneous KPL-716 in healthy volunteers and subjects with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis experiencing moderate-to-severe pruritus. Atopic dermatitis served as a proxy for IL-31-driven pruritic diseases as a means to assess target engagement and a potential early signal of efficacy in reducing pruritus.

About KPL-716

KPL-716 is an investigational fully-human monoclonal antibody that targets oncostatin M receptor beta (OSMRβ), which mediates signaling of IL-31 and oncostatin M (OSM), two key cytokines implicated in pruritus, inflammation and fibrosis. Kiniksa believes KPL-716 to be the only monoclonal antibody in development that targets both pathways simultaneously.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa has a pipeline of product candidates across various stages of development, currently focused on autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com .

Kiniksa Investor and Media Contact

Mark Ragosa

(781) 430-8289

mragosa@kiniksa.com