Corium to Present at the H. C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty transdermal products, today announced that Peter Staple, Corium's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 9:35 AM EDT.



A live audio webcast of Corium's presentation may be accessed here or by visiting "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at http://ir.coriumgroup.com/events.cfm . The webcast will be archived on the Corium website for two weeks following the presentation.

About Corium

Corium International, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products that leverage the company's broad experience with advanced transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. Corium has multiple proprietary programs in preclinical and clinical development, focusing primarily on the treatment of neurological disorders, with lead programs in Alzheimer's disease. Corium has developed and is the sole commercial manufacturer of seven prescription drug and consumer products with partners Mayne Pharma and Procter & Gamble. The company has two proprietary transdermal platforms: Corplex™ for small molecules and MicroCor®, a biodegradable microstructure technology for small molecules and biologics, including vaccines, peptides and proteins. For further information, please visit www.coriumintl.com .

