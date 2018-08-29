Intercept to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that management will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Baird 2018 Global Healthcare Conference at 10:50 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 5, 2018;

16th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference at 11:05 a.m. ET on Friday, September 14, 2018.

Webcast information for these events will be available on the investor page of Intercept's website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com. Archived webcasts will be available on Intercept's website for approximately two weeks.

About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and biliary atresia. Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada.

