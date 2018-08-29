Axovant to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BASEL, Switzerland, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) today announced that Pavan Cheruvu, M.D., chief executive officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. Dr Cheruvu will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 5, 2018 at 10:25 a.m. ET. He will also participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on September 6, 2018 at 1:25 p.m. ET.



A live webcast will be available for each conference in the Events section of Axovant's website at www.axovant.com. A replay will be available for 30 days following each conference.

About Axovant Sciences

Axovant is a clinical-stage neurological gene therapy company focused on developing a pipeline of clinical and nonclinical product candidates for debilitating diseases such as Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, ALS, frontotemporal dementia, and other indications. Axovant is also developing small molecules for the treatment of Lewy body dementia and other neurology and psychiatry indications.

For more information, visit www.axovant.com .

Contacts:

Investors

Tricia Truehart

(631) 892-7014

investors@axovant.com

