Karyopharm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



The Baird 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 9:05 a.m. ET.



The Citi 13th Annual Biotech Conference on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

A live webcast of the Baird presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investors section of the Company's website at http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations . A replay of the Baird webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm's SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). The Company's initial focus is on seeking regulatory approval and commercialization of its lead drug candidate, oral selinexor. To date, over 2,600 patients have been treated with selinexor and Karyopharm announced positive topline data from the Phase 2b STORM study of selinexor in penta-refractory multiple myeloma. Selinexor is also being evaluated in several other mid- and later-phase clinical trials across multiple cancer indications, including in multiple myeloma in a pivotal, randomized Phase 3 study in combination with Velcade® (bortezomib) and low-dose dexamethasone (BOSTON), as a potential backbone therapy in combination with approved therapies (STOMP), in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (SADAL), liposarcoma (SEAL), and an investigator-sponsored study in endometrial cancer (SIENDO), among others. Additional Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies are ongoing or currently planned, including multiple studies in combination with approved therapies in a variety of tumor types to further inform Karyopharm's clinical development priorities for selinexor. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm was founded by Dr. Sharon Shacham. For more information, please visit www.karyopharm.com.

Velcade® is a registered trademark of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Contact:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Ian Karp

Vice President, Investor and Public Relations

857-297-2241 | ikarp@karyopharm.com