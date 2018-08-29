Codexis to Present at Three Investment Conferences in September

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, announces that management will present at three upcoming investment conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 20 th Annual Global investment Conference on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 2:35 p.m. Eastern time (11:35 a.m. Pacific time). The conference is being held at the St. Regis New York in New York City;



on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 2:35 p.m. Eastern time (11:35 a.m. Pacific time). The conference is being held at the St. Regis New York in New York City; CL King's 16 th Annual Best Ideas Conference on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern time (11:45 a.m. Pacific time). The conference is being held at the Omni Berkshire Place Hotel in New York City; and





on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern time (11:45 a.m. Pacific time). The conference is being held at the Omni Berkshire Place Hotel in New York City; and Janney Montgomery Scott Healthcare Conference 2018 on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at the Union League Club in New York City.

Live webcasts and replays of the presentation at the H.C. Wainwright and CL King conference presentations will be available on the Investors section of the company's website, http://ir.codexis.com/.

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis' proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. For more information, see www.codexis.com.

Contacts: