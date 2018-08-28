Mesoblast Provides Update on Transaction With Tasly Pharmaceutical Group

NEW YORK and MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited ((ASX: MSB, NASDAQ:MESO) today announced that Tasly Pharmaceutical Group has received People's Republic of China governmental approvals of Overseas Direct Investment from Tianjin Commission of Commerce and Tianjin Development and Reform Commission to enter into an investment agreement as well as a development and collaboration agreement with Mesoblast to commercialize cell therapies for cardiovascular diseases in China.



Under the terms of the agreements with Tasly, on closing Mesoblast will receive US$40 million, comprising a US$20 million upfront technology access fee and US$20 million for equity in Mesoblast purchased by Tasly at AUD$1.86 per share. The transaction is subject to filing with the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

About Tasly Pharmaceutical Group

Tasly Pharmaceutical Group (SHA: 600535) is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in China with more than 20 years of operational history. Its business focuses on R&D, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative modern traditional Chinese medicine, biologics and chemical drugs in the therapeutic areas of cardiology, metabolism and oncology. Tasly has the only marketed biological product for cardiovascular diseases approved in China. It has one of the largest pharmaceutical sales and marketing teams, including 809 offices established in 29 regions covering all the main therapeutic areas, and a vast distribution network across approximately 20,000 hospitals in China. At 2017, its total annual revenues exceeded US$2.5 billion.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited ((ASX: MSB, NASDAQ:MESO) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates with three product candidates in Phase 3 trials – acute graft versus host disease, chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. Through a proprietary process, Mesoblast selects rare mesenchymal lineage precursor and stem cells from the bone marrow of healthy adults and creates master cell banks, which can be industrially expanded to produce thousands of doses from each donor that meet stringent release criteria, have lot to lot consistency, and can be used off-the-shelf without the need for tissue matching. Mesoblast has facilities in Melbourne, New York, Singapore and Texas and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). www.mesoblast.com

