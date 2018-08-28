Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Resources, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:BEN) announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.23 per share payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on September 28, 2018. The quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share is equivalent to the quarterly dividend paid for the prior quarter and represents a 15% increase over the quarterly dividend paid for the same quarter last year.



Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes—including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions. The Company's more than 650 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With offices in more than 30 countries, the California–based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $733 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2018. For more information, please visit investors.franklinresources.com.

FROM: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Investor Relations: Brian Sevilla (650) 312-4091

Media Relations: Matt Walsh (650) 312-2245

investors.franklinresources.com