Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Fanhua Inc. (FANH) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH). Our investigation concerns whether Fanhua has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On August 27, 2018, SeekingAlpha.com contributor Seligman Investments published an article labeling Fanhua a "questionable company" and detailed a history of alleged fraud within the Company. The article further alleged accounting discrepancies in the Company's August 20, 2018, second quarter financial results. On this news, the price of Fanhua stock fell from $26.15 to $23.40.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fanhua shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.

