Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, Rod Halsell, Announces His Retirement

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) today announced that Rod Halsell, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, Customer Satisfaction will retire on November 10, 2018. Rod joined AutoZone in 1985 as a part timer and has held several positions in Store Operations, including Store Manager and District Manager. He moved to Supply Chain in 1994 holding various management positions at the company's Lavonia, GA and Phoenix, AZ distribution centers before moving to the Store Support Center in Memphis as Director of Supply Chain in 2003. Rod was promoted to Vice President, Supply Chain, Distribution in 2005, and in 2015 became a member of AutoZone's Executive Committee as Senior Vice President, Supply Chain.



"I would like to thank Rod for his many contributions to our organization over the last thirty-three years," said Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Customer Satisfaction. "In addition to being a great leader in our company, Rod was heavily involved in the Memphis community providing leadership for a capital campaign that raised more than $12.5 million for a new facility for the Mid South Food Bank. We wish Rod and his wife, Barbara, all the best in retirement and their future endeavors."

"It's been an incredible 33 years of experience and enjoyment at AutoZone," said Halsell. "I'm extremely proud of all the successes that our remarkable AutoZoners have been able to accomplish as we've built a phenomenal culture that's second to none. I am grateful for the opportunity that I had to work with and for so many incredible AutoZoners in our stores, distribution centers and at the Store Support Center throughout my career."

About AutoZone:

As of May 5 2018, AutoZone sells auto and light truck parts, chemicals and accessories through 5,540 AutoZone stores in 50 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico in the U.S., and 536 stores in Mexico and 16 stores in Brazil for a total count of 6,092.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Contact Information:

Media: Ray Pohlman, 866-966-3017, ray.pohlman@autozone.com

Financial: Brian Campbell, 901 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com