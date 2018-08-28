Carriage Services Announces Acquisition of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory in North Carolina

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc., (NYSE:CSV) is pleased to announce that we have partnered with L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory in Knightdale, North Carolina. In 1978, Harold and Barbara Poole opened L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory thereby fulfilling Harold's dream of becoming an entrepreneur in his home town of Knightdale. After Harold passed away suddenly in 1998, Barbara obtained her funeral director's license to continue serving the Knightdale community with the high value personal services that defines their Being The Best reputation. L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory serves over 275 families annually.



Mel Payne, Chairman and CEO of Carriage Services stated, "The partnership with L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory expands our presence in the strategic market area of Raleigh, North Carolina. We are honored that Barbara has chosen to partner with us as we grow our presence in North Carolina with an elite group of Being The Best funeral homes in alignment with our Good To Great Journey that never ends."

Barbara Poole stated, "Our priorities have always been to the families we serve. When it was time to ensure that the Poole Funeral Service philosophy would continue to be available to our communities for generations to come, we sought out the Carriage family as the best possible partner we could choose."

Carriage Services is a leading U.S. provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise. Carriage operates 182 funeral homes in 29 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states.

For any investor relations questions, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.