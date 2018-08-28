Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on October 26, 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable October 26, 2018, to shareholders of record on October 12, 2018.



Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com .

