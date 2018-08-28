Hershey Highlights Critical Digital Growth Strategies for 2019 & Beyond at Analyst Event

HERSHEY, Pa., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) today held an Analyst Event at its Global Customer Innovation Center (GCIC) in Hershey, Pa., providing an unprecedented glimpse into how its digital growth strategies are fully integrated with its in-store retailing programs. Hosted by CEO Michele Buck and CFO Patricia Little, the day focused on Hershey's consumer-first strategies to growing snacks as physical and digital shopping converges with Doug Straton, Chief Digital Commerce Officer, and Phil Stanley, Chief Sales Officer , leading the discussion.



"While the retail environment continues to change how our products are purchased, consumer desire for our brands remains," said Michele Buck, Chief Executive Officer, The Hershey Company. "We have the right vision, strategies, organization and talent to drive commercial advantage and our far-reaching digital transformation efforts are an important element to win in the fast-changing retail landscape."

Key insights shared with the analyst community include:

How digital transformation fits into Hershey's innovative snacking powerhouse vision

Detail around Hershey's "5C" digital strategy, including the company's emphasis on its consumer-first orientation to deliver on their needs and expectations

An overview of snack shopping behavior, the retail models that exist today and how Hershey is deploying its portfolio to win against each model and trip mission

Hershey's strategy to win search with thumb-stopping, mobile-first content

How Hershey is capturing the opportunity for planned and unplanned purchases as digital shopping grows

The role data plays in developing one-to-one connections with its consumers

To listen to a replay of the Analyst Event, please visit: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jfomywm8

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company, headquartered in Hershey, Pa., is an industry leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children in need. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.5 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers and SkinnyPop.

For more than 120 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on giving underserved children the skills and support they need to be successful. Today, the company continues this social purpose through 'Nourishing Minds,' a global initiative that provides basic nutrition to help children learn and grow.

