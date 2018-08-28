Air Lease Corporation to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) announced today that Executives from the Company will be speaking at the following conferences in September:



September 5, 2018: Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman, will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Aircraft Finance & Leasing Conference in New York City

September 12, 2018: John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President, will be speaking at the Morgan Stanley 6 th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California

September 13, 2018: John L. Plueger will be presenting at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York City

September 13, 2018: Steven F. Udvar-Házy will be speaking at The Aviation Club UK in London

September 18, 2018: Gregory B. Willis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be speaking at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Aircraft Leasing Investor Day in Los Angeles, California

Any presentation materials utilized for these speaking engagements will be posted in advance of the presentation time to the Investors section of the Air Lease website at https://www.airleasecorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com .

