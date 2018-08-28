AlltecPro Installs Its Flagship AV LinkPro in the Crestron New York City Design Showroom

Fairfield NJ, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AV LinkPro™ is now on hand at the Crestron® Design Showroom in New York City. The AV LinkPro is the only SIP PBX audio and video intercom solution available for demonstration with Crestron's touch screens and control systems. The AV LinkPro system is being demonstrated as an application using door station cameras from Ring® and 2N® in conjunction with the Crestron ecosystem.





AV LinkPro LP200 Ranger SIP Bridge Communication PBX Server









"AlltecPro™ is a Crestron Integrated Partner and AV LinkPro is our powerful tool delivering high quality audio and video from door stations to Crestron touch screens, providing crystal clear intercom communication throughout homes, multiple dwelling units, and commercial buildings," said Olivier Jammaers, Director of Business Development for AlltecPro. He continued "Now that AV LinkPro is in the Crestron NYC Design Showroom, integrators and influencers can see for themselves just how much the technology can do for them. This includes audio and video multicasting with a variety of interlaced technologies, the option to page one or all extensions, the ability to view a web based administrative panel, AV LinkPro being 100% Crestron RAVA® compatible, and everything else that makes this product so valuable to integrators. The capabilities of AV LinkPro are unmatched and are now on display in Crestron's beautiful showroom."

Jon Miller, Product Manager for the AV LinkPro stated "Designers, builders, architects, and Crestron integrators are able to see the AVLinkPro managing disparate 3rd party App based and SIP compliant systems and then sending push notifications to iOS and Android devices like Ring®, DoorBird, Nest® and 2N® Helios, to one Crestron platform when any number of these different devices are installed into the same project. The homeowner does not have to manage multiple Apps, alleviating a problem with today's DIY products."

"Crestron provides all the functionality on one platform under one App for everything including controlling lights, shades, door locks and access control, HVAC, audio video distribution, pool and spa control, irrigation control, cameras and communication," said Marla Suttenberg, Owner of Sapphire Marketing. She continued "The addition of the AV LinkPro system completes the solution with a fully integrated audio video intercom."

AV LinkPro is designed to work with Crestron 2 & 3 Series control processors, Crestron TSW-50 and TSW-60 Series Touch Screens, Crestron TSR-310 Remote Touch Screen, and Crestron Android and iOS Apps on mobile devices. AV LinkPro integrates with any analog intercom audio and video system as well as analog or digital telephone systems.

The Crestron NYC Design Showroom is located at the Decoration & Design Building, 979 Third Ave, Suite 407, New York, NY 10022.

Find more information on AV LinkPro or for any additional questions, call today at 800-637-3181.

About AlltecPro

AlltecPro, Serving ALL Who Deploy Technology is a manufacturer, provider and integrator of consumer technology and professional audio/video products and solutions for commercial and residential applications. AlltecPro is a destination to acquire popular brands, systems design, installation, and integration services. AlltecPro offers complete support and dispatches professional technologists globally. Discover AlltecPro by visiting www.alltecpro.com.



