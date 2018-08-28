Harsco Rail Expands 15-Year Relationship With Singapore's Land Transport Authority

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation's (NYSE:HSC) railway track maintenance division, Harsco Rail, announced today it has been awarded a contract by the Land Transport Authority of Singapore (LTA). The LTA focuses on planning, designing, building and maintenance of Singapore's land transport systems and infrastructure.



Under the provision of this new contract, Harsco Rail will deliver a 16-stone grinder specifically designed for the LTA's unique needs; the grinding carriage was designed to accommodate electric motors and to operate in Singapore's new railway line – Thomson-East Coast Line.

Harsco Rail President Jeswant Gill pointed to the longstanding relationship with LTA as a key factor in the award of this new contract. "We have developed a strong partnership and open communication with LTA over the last 15 years. Because of that strong foundation, we were able to develop quality product that supports the specific needs of the Singapore railway system."

About Harsco Rail

Harsco Rail, a worldwide operating segment of Harsco Corporation, is a global supplier for railway track maintenance and construction. Harsco Rail provides expert engineering, innovative technology, safety technology, dedicated parts and services, contracting services and quality maintenance from nine main locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, Brazil, China and Australia.

Investor Contact

David Martin

717.612.5628

damartin@harsco.com



Media Contact

Jay Cooney

717.730.3683

jcooney@harsco.com