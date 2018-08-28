ACDI and PSIGEN Software Inc. Announce Distribution Partnership

MADISON, Ala., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSIGEN Software, Inc., an innovative developer of document capture, business process automation and document management solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Access Control Devices, Inc. (ACDI), a leading PaperCut® Authorized Solution Center in North America.



Effective immediately, ACDI will serve as the exclusive North and Latin American Distributer of PSIGEN products to the Office Equipment Reseller Channel. The partnership between the two organizations will strengthen an already powerful suite of business-critical data solutions, as each company looks to offer best-of-breed software for the entirety of the document lifecycle.

"The addition of PSIcapture and PSIsafe to ACDI's portfolio creates opportunities for our partners to participate in the digital transformation, which is where we feel many end customers are going," said Josh Lane, President of ACDI. "Through ACDI, solution selling and winning becomes fun again. For each win, our resellers gain a long-lasting partner that trusts in what they are delivering."

"Every office equipment reseller that works with ACDI just gained a tremendous advantage over their competitors," remarked Dan Rickert, Director of Solution Sales at EO Johnson Business Technologies. "We know that we can count on ACDI to offer and support the best software solutions available on the market. Adding PSIGEN and PSIGEN's products to the mix only strengthens our confidence that we'll always be able to deliver what our customers want and need."

ACDI and PSIGEN are independently owned companies that share similar core values. Aligning ACDI's sales and support infrastructure with PSIGEN's well-established software solutions reinforces the dealer channel's ability to meet market demands, while staying agile as office technology continues to evolve.

"As we look to the future, channel partners are essential to PSIGEN's economy and growth strategies," said Glenn Johnson, President of PSIGEN Software, Inc. "We look forward to embracing our partners and the opportunities created through these synergies, and we pledge our continued commitment to enabling success for our partners and their customers."

About PSIGEN Software, Inc.

PSIGEN Software, Inc. is an innovative developer of document capture, cloud, business process automation and document management solutions. For more than two decades, PSIGEN has provided software to improve processes around the capture and management of paper, digital documents and other mission-critical information. PSIGEN's solutions focus on cost reduction, compliance and improved efficiency for any organization around the globe. PSIGEN delivers these solutions through a worldwide network of 800-plus authorized resellers and distributors.

About ACDI

Access Control Devices, Inc. (ACDI) specializes in delivering world-class integrated software and hardware solutions through proven innovation, service, and culture. Since 1994, office equipment suppliers have trusted ACDI to provide industry-leading capture, print management, and cost-recovery solutions to streamline the complete document lifecycle. Through channel distribution and development partnerships with the most prominent copier and printer manufacturers across the globe, ACDI solutions drive efficiency and productivity for thousands of organizations in education, healthcare, government and beyond. For more information, visit www.acd-inc.com.

