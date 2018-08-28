West Corporation Closes Acquisition of Flowroute

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Corporation ("West" or the "Company"), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today it has completed the previously disclosed acquisition of Flowroute , a leading software-centric service provider that supplies telecommunication services and technology for cloud-based products.

Flowroute offers a cloud-based communications platform that enables communication service providers, value-added resellers and enterprises to quickly and easily migrate premise-based communication systems to voice over internet protocol (VoIP). Flowroute provides on-demand access to telecom services, such as local and toll-free voice, 9-1-1 and Caller ID Name (CNAM) services, as well as short message service (SMS) and multimedia messaging service (MMS), all through application programming interfaces (APIs) or self-service Web portals. Flowroute's software platform coupled with its patented, highly reliable HyperNetwork™ enables Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) providers and large enterprises to differentiate the quality, reliability, and simplicity of their communications services.

"West is very excited to add the Flowroute service creation environment to our diverse and innovative product portfolio. Their API and self-service capabilities allow customers to create carrier-class message and voice solutions rapidly - in a manner that helps them adapt more quickly to the market," said John Shlonsky, Chief Executive Officer of West Corporation.

About West Corporation:

West Corporation is a leading technology enablement company that connects people around the world, making companies more efficient and improving lives. West helps its clients more effectively communicate, collaborate and connect with their audiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative solutions.

For over 30 years, West has provided reliable, high-quality voice and data services. West has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. West is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.west.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be generally identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "intends," "continue" or similar terminology. These statements reflect only West's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to implement the anticipated business plans and achieve anticipated benefits and savings related to this acquisition; competition in West's highly competitive markets; increases in the cost of voice and data services or significant interruptions in these services; West's ability to keep pace with its clients' needs for rapid technological change and systems availability; the continued deployment and adoption of emerging technologies; the loss, financial difficulties or bankruptcy of any key clients; security and privacy breaches of the systems West uses to protect personal data; the effects of global economic trends on the businesses of West's clients; the non-exclusive nature of West's client contracts and the absence of revenue commitments; the cost of pending and future litigation; the cost of defending against intellectual property infringement claims; the effects of extensive regulation affecting many of West's businesses; West's ability to protect its proprietary information or technology; service interruptions to West's data and operation centers; West's ability to retain key personnel and attract a sufficient number of qualified employees; increases in labor costs and turnover rates; the political, economic and other conditions in the countries where West operates; changes in foreign exchange rates; West's ability to complete future acquisitions, integrate or achieve the objectives of its recent and future acquisitions; and future impairments of its substantial goodwill, intangible assets, or other long-lived assets. In addition, West is subject to risks related to its level of indebtedness. Such risks include West's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness and fund its other liquidity needs; West's ability to comply with covenants contained in its debt instruments; West's ability to obtain additional financing; the incurrence of significant additional indebtedness by West and its subsidiaries; and the ability of West's lenders to fulfill their lending commitments.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which the statements were made. West undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

