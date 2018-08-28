West Corporation Announces Executive Team Changes

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Corporation ("West" or the "Company"), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced changes to its executive management team.



Stephen Cadden has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), with responsibility for West's client engagement. The addition of this position reflects the Company's commitment to operational excellence and best-in-class service. Mr. Cadden reports to West's Chief Executive Officer, John Shlonsky.

"Steve is a welcome addition to the West executive leadership team. We are excited to add his depth of experience in both operations and sales support along with his history of enhancing client relationships," said Mr. Shlonsky. "He will drive innovation throughout the Company, given his unique ability to develop highly agile, engaged and innovative teams."

Mr. Cadden's experience includes 20+ years identifying and implementing key technologies and processes that maximize business performance, enhance cross-sales and improve operational efficiencies. Most recently, he served as EVP & COO for TSYS's Merchant Services division, leading the successful integration of TransFirst and TSYS after TSYS's purchase of TransFirst in 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Cadden held the role of COO and President of TransFirst, where he was instrumental in transforming the company into a leading direct-sales organization, and Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Sales for First Data Merchant Service's Revenue Sharing Alliance organization. A talented business entrepreneur, Mr. Cadden also owned and operated a successful, multi-location retail business, which he sold in 1999.

In conjunction with Mr. Cadden's arrival, Rob Wechsler, the Company's President, will move to a more focused role as Chief Strategy Officer, continuing to report to Mr. Shlonsky. Under Mr. Wechsler's leadership, West has made significant progress on its transformational initiatives, outpacing its own expectations. "I am happy with the progress West has made in our transformational efforts," said Mr. Wechsler. "We have great functional talent that can carry these efforts forward, providing me the opportunity to focus entirely on the future of the Company," Wechsler continued.

"Rob has been instrumental in West's progress. He has set the direction and led the work of many across the organization to significantly advance the Company's transformational agenda," said Mr. Shlonsky. "The baton can now pass to our skilled functional leaders to seamlessly continue executing our plans, freeing Rob to focus his attention on leading West strategy." Shlonsky continued: "Given the dynamic nature of the marketplace, Rob's forward thinking is critical in shaping the Company's strategy - where he has already laid the necessary and strong foundation."

John Shlonsky will assume the title of President in addition to his current role as Chief Executive Officer.

