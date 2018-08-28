ForgeRock Hosts Its First Ever Hackathon Dedicated to Open Banking Ecosystem

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock®, the leading platform provider of digital identity management solutions, announced today a Hackathon focused on Open Banking. The event is free and intended for developers, designers and teams to innovate, network and create interesting applications based on Open Banking APIs. The Hackathon weekend is scheduled for 21-23 September in London, and prizes will be awarded to the winning teams. More information including FAQs and registration can be found on the ForgeRock website .



The ForgeRock Open Banking Hackathon

When: Friday night until Sunday afternoon, 21-23 Sept

Where: Norton Folgate, Liverpool St., London

Who: Intended for fintech designers, developers, development teams

How much: Free to participate

Entertainment: Food and plenty of beer, coffee and tea

ForgeRock has delivered a reference bank implementation, a directory, and technical sandbox for organisations looking to build and test Open Banking/PSD2 APIs, and the ForgeRock development team has created an Open Banking Technical Solution Guide on the directory. These tools are the heart of the Hackathon. Teams will come together on Friday, September 21 and work through the weekend, culminating with a panel of judges who will decide the winners. The judges include: chief technical officer Chris Michael , Chief Platform Officer at Starling Bank, Megan Caywood , head of digital investments and innovation at Allied Irish Banks, Johnny O'Dwyer and fintech blogger Will Beeson .

Steve Ferris, Senior Vice President, Global Customer Success, at ForgeRock, said, "We're thrilled to host an event to brings together developers from all over to push the limits of Open APIs. At ForgeRock, we believe Open Banking represents an enormous opportunity for organizations to comply and compete not just in financial services but across other vertical sectors, and ForgeRock remains uniquely positioned to provide leadership. Leveraging the ForgeRock sandbox and their ingenuity, our Hackathon participants are set to unleash exciting applications. We will have some fun and break some stuff - all in the name of innovation."

