Advantest to Display Advanced Test Solutions and Sponsor Two Industry Events at SEMICON Taiwan, September 5-7 in Taipei

TOKYO, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will showcase three of its advanced test systems, have technologists in its booth to address leading-edge testing topics and sponsor two major events at SEMICON Taiwan 2018 on September 5-7 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.



"In our inaugural exhibit at SEMICON Taiwan, we will present our latest test solutions for the Taiwanese market, including the debut of our new MPT3000 system for testing advanced solid-state drives," said Judy Davies, Advantest's vice president of global marketing communications. "Advantest has all of the products and technologies needed to help chip makers, foundries and OSATs (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test suppliers) meet their customers' needs."

Product Exhibits

In booth #K2682 in the Testing Pavilion, Advantest will display its MPT3000 platform for system-level testing of SATA, SAS, and PCIe solid-state drives (SSDs); its small-footprint M4171 handler, designed to boost the efficiency of product development labs while offering the capability of remote operation from anywhere around the globe; and its EVA100 measurement system for high-volume testing of digital, analog and mixed-signal ICs.

In addition, the booth will feature kiosks staffed by company experts to answer questions covering all high-growth technology areas including power-supply solutions for charging, automotive and industrial applications; optimizing test-floor intelligence; and scalable testing for the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G communications, next-generation memories, display drivers and integrated power devices.

Event Sponsorships

This year, Advantest is a gold sponsor of the annual Smart Automotive Summit in the Grande Luxe Banquet Hall on September 4, the day before exhibits open. The day-long conference will feature technical and business presentations addressing automotive components and systems shaping the future of mobile connectivity and smart vehicles.

Advantest also is a silver sponsor of the show's leadership gala dinner on September 5 at the Grand Hyatt Taipei.

