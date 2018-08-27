Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

LOUDON, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2018 financial results on Thursday, September 6th, 2018 before the market opens. Following the release, the company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.



The call will be hosted by Malibu's Chief Executive Officer, Jack Springer, and Chief Financial Officer, Wayne Wilson.

Investors and analysts are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing (855) 433-0928 or (484) 756-4263 and using Conference ID #2198085. Alternatively, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.malibuboats.com/ . A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Company's website for a period of twelve months following the release.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats has the #1 market share position in the United States in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis Wake Research brands and has the #1 market share position in the United States in the 24' – 29' segment of the sterndrive category through its Cobalt brand. Since inception in 1982, Malibu Boats has been a consistent innovator in the powerboat industry, designing products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating and water sports is a key aspect of their lifestyle.

Contacts

Malibu Boats, Inc.

Zac Lemons

(865) 657-3671

InvestorRelations@MalibuBoats.com