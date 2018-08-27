Class Action Against Facebook Consolidated, Creating One of the Largest Data Privacy Lawsuits – Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP and Keller Rohrback L.L.P. To Lead Case Against Social Media Giant

SEATTLE and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many consumers are concerned by the handling of their data by Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Now there's a way for their voices to be heard.



On July 27, 2018, Judge Vince Chhabria appointed Lesley E. Weaver of Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP and Derek W. Loeser of Keller Rohrback L.L.P. as Co-Lead Counsel to prosecute claims against Facebook, Inc. in one of the largest and most publicized data privacy lawsuits to date. The litigation concerns a new, digital version of an invasion of privacy made worse by the ability of companies to obtain individuals' personally identifiable information and use it to manipulate them.

The lawsuit alleges that Facebook disregarded its users' privacy by exploiting their personally identifiable information. The alleged misuse includes, among other things, the misuse of Facebook users' photographs, names, locations, and biographical information as well as intimate details about users' religious and political beliefs, moods, race, gender, familial status, locations, and shopping habits.

Facebook's alleged exploitation of its users' information came to the public's attention in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Cambridge Analytica worked with a third party app called "This Is Your Digital Life" to obtain over 87 million Facebook users' personally identifiable information and went on to use that data to create detailed profiles or dossiers of Facebook users.

Evidence suggests that Facebook gave many other third-party app developers access to users' personal information without obtaining users' consent and in violation of state and federal laws.

Facebook users interested in learning more should visit www.dataprivacylawsuit.com.

