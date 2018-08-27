SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In FAT Brands Inc. (Nasdaq: FAT) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline

STEVENSON, Md., Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of a class who purchased FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) ("FAT Brands" or the "Company") securities pursuant and/or traceable to FAT's initial public offering ("IPO") conducted on or around October 23, 2017. Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until October 23, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the Class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the Class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in FAT Brands's October 23, 2017 IPO and/or during the Class Period. Members of the Class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Act of 1933 by virtue of the defendants' failure to disclose in connection with the Company's IPO that FAT Brands' sales growth had significantly declined, sales growth at Ponderosa & Bonanza was significantly below the level which FAT Brands had believed when it agreed to acquire those brands in March 2017, the fast-casual dining sector was saturated and facing significant headwinds and a slowdown in growth, largely caused by customers fleeing to lower cost and quicker options, free cash flow was less than its annual $5 million dividend obligations, the Wiederhorn family planned to merge Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc. into FAT Brands following the IPO, and Fog Cutter Capital and the Wiederhorn family that owned it had already once run Fog Cutter Capital/Fatburger into bankruptcy, resulting in its stock being delisted after attempting to go on an acquisition spree.

According to the complaint, following the market learning the truth about FAT Brands' business metrics and financial prospects that existed at the time of the IPO, the value of FAT Brands shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in FAT Brands's October 23, 2017 IPO and/or during the class period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616. Brower Piven also encourages anyone with information regarding the Company's conduct during the period in question to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

