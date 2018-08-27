Willis Towers Watson Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation

ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced today that it will participate in the 2018 KBW Insurance Conference on September 5, 2018 in New York.



Mike Burwell, Willis Towers Watson's chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at the 2018 KBW Insurance Conference at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time on September 5, 2018.

A live webcast of the conference presentation will be available at the Investor Relations section of www.willistowerswatson.com . Additionally, a replay of the conference presentation will be available online shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has more than 43,000 employees and services clients in more than 140 countries and territories. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

contact

INVESTORS

Rich Keefe | +1 215 246 3961 | Rich.Keefe@willistowerswatson.com