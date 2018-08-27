Company announces new partnerships and the launch of the Coinsmartt Landing Page

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- CarSmartt®, (OTC:CRSM), is pleased to announce that The Coinsmartt, Inc. team will be participating at the World Blockchain Forum event in London https://london.keynote.ae/ on September 3th to the 5th, 2018. Robert Scott, our Blockchain Director, is a guest speaker on the World Blockchain Forum and will be participating on the stage along many other personalities from the Technology world.



The Coinsmartt Token Landing Page is located at http://coin.carsmartt.com. Coinsmartt,Inc's Utility Token is scheduled to go live on September 1, 2018. Coinsmartt will be utilized exclusively on the CarSmartt platform within its own ecosystem to facilitate payment processing between drivers and users. Drivers will pay a monthly subscription fee with Coinsmartt tokens to access the App.

Our COO Mr. Visconti commented "With the completion of our landing page for the new Coinsmartt utility token symbol "TURN we will begin traveling the World to bring the Carsmartt ecosystem to life". After London, the company will be participating in several additional blockchain shows over the next 6 months.

Coinsmartt, Inc. is a Florida corp. which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Carsmartt, Inc. The landing page provides all pertinent information necessary regarding the purpose and usability of our Utility Token with a detailed White Paper and Road map.

Our Team has signed a partnership agreement with The Relevance House, one of the leading companies for marketing located in Switzerland.



About: CarSmartt(R)

CarSmartt(R) Inc. is a startup company of the revolutionary APP.CARSMARTT.COM a ride sharing concept located in Palo Alto CA. (Silicon Valley), at CarSmartt(R) we aim to make long distance traveling safer and more affordable, while connecting with people along the way. CarSmartt(R) members can choose to share a ride or ship a package with the option of applying insurance coverage. All CarSmartt(R) drivers are subject to a background check to reassure the safety of passengers. CarSmartt(R) is currently now active in the USA, Italy, Mexico and Colombia. However, our company will soon continue to expand to Europe, Canada and the rest of Latin America.

About: Coinsmartt

Coinsmartt, Inc. is a subsidiary fully owned by Carsmartt, Inc., the purpose of Coinsmartt is to create an Utility Token with Symbol (TURN) that will facilitate all the transactions payment between the Riders and Drivers within the ecosystem of Carsmartt App.



