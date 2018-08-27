With Eye on the Future, ASCC Gets New Identity, Adds Forward-Looking CEO

Houston, TX, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Dynamic Brands, Inc. (formerly Aristocrat Group, Corp.) (OTC:ASCC), makers of RWB Premium Vodka, is happy to announce that the company is in the process of changing its corporate name to US Beverage and Spirits Inc., as part of a new expansion strategy aimed at broadening the company's reach and scope. This effort will be led by its new president and CEO, Mike Clinton, a veteran of the distilled spirits industry.



"This new name will more accurately reflect our company and where it's headed in the years ahead," Clinton said. "The name ‘US Beverage and Spirits' defines our industry and conveys that our business will continue to take pride in our American roots as we progress and grow. These positive attributes will form the basis of our company going forward as we look to make some significant acquisitions in the months ahead. Aristocrat Group laid a solid foundation of success, but we're not resting on our laurels. To our investors, I say there's something brighter and more dynamic on the horizon."

Clinton brings with him a wealth of diversified business experience. He already has helped grow one distilled spirits company and looks to continue that run of success with US Beverage and Spirits. Clinton also has a background in financial services and consulting that will enable him to guide the company's fiscal and economic course.

The new identity and CEO come after a proposed merger between Dynamic Brands and International Spirits and Beverage Group, Inc. (ISBG) fell through. "Unfortunately, that deal didn't pan out," Clinton said. "However, we are ready to move on with an exciting plan to grow what will now be US Beverage and Sprits into a top-shelf company."

RWB Premium Vodka remains the company's flagship brand. However, the company is currently exploring the addition of new distilled spirits and brands to its portfolio as it seeks to expand its market footprint.

Distilled spirits enjoyed a record year in 2017, rising $1 billion to an all-time high of $26.2 billion. This marks the eighth consecutive year of growth. Industry analysts credit the sophisticated drinking tastes of Millennials – who prefer limited production/distribution premium spirits, such as RWB Premium Vodka – for the continued surge in sales. Forecasters predict North American market growth for such products will continue to rise over the next decade.

