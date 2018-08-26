SHAREHOLDER ALERT: RMTI TTPH ABBV FB HMNY GDS ZN SBGI ORCL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Class Period: March 16, 2018 and June 26, 2018

Get additional information about RMTI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/rockwell-medical-inc?wire=3



Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to the July 2017 Secondary Offering and/or (2) between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018

Get additional information about TTPH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3



AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2018

Class Period: May 30, 2018

Get additional information about ABBV: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/abbvie-inc?wire=3



Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Class Period: October 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about FB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/facebook-inc-3?wire=3



Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQCM: HMNY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

Class Period: August 15, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about HMNY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/helios-and-matheson-analytics-inc?wire=3



GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

Class Period: November 2, 2016 and July 31, 2018

Get additional information about GDS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/gds-holdings-limited?wire=3



Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Class Period: March 12, 2018 and July 10, 2018

Get additional information about ZN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/zion-oil-gas-inc?wire=3



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Class Period: February 22, 2017 and July 19, 2018

Get additional information about SBGI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/sinclair-broadcast-group-inc?wire=3



Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Class Period: May 10, 2017 and March 19, 2018

Get additional information about ORCL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/oracle-corporation-2?wire=3



