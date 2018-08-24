Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Exchange Ratios for Mergers

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (the "Manager") announced today the exchange ratios (each an "Exchange Ratio" and collectively, the "Exchange Ratios") for the previously announced mergers of each terminating fund (each a "Terminating Fund" and collectively the "Terminating Funds") into the corresponding continuing fund (each a "Continuing Fund" and collectively, the "Continuing Funds") shown opposite its name as shown in the chart below (each a "Merger" and collectively the "Mergers").



Pursuant to the Mergers, each holder of units or shares, as applicable, of a Terminating Fund will automatically receive units or shares, as applicable, of its corresponding Continuing Fund given the stated Exchange Ratio for each unit or share, as applicable, of the Terminating Fund held on the effective date of the Merger (close of business on August 24, 2018). No fractional mutual fund or ETF units or shares, as applicable, of a Continuing Fund or cash in lieu thereof will be issued or paid under a Merger.

TERMINATING FUND Class / Series Fundserv / Ticker CONTINUING FUND Class / Series Fundserv/ Ticker Exchange Ratio Redwood Unconstrained Bond Fund A RAM127 Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund A PFC3300 0.883326 Redwood Unconstrained Bond Fund F RAM128 Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund F PFC3301 0.915692 Redwood Unconstrained Bond Fund A USD RAM130 Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund A non-currency hedged (USD) PFC3380 1.167717 Redwood Unconstrained Bond Fund F USD RAM131 Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund F non-currency hedged (USD) PFC3381 1.180092 Redwood Unconstrained Bond Class A RAM125 Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund A PFC3300 0.957613 Redwood Unconstrained Bond Class F RAM126 Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund F PFC3301 0.974917 Redwood Unconstrained Bond Class X RAM123 Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund A PFC3300 0.961877 Redwood Unconstrained Bond Class Y RAM124 Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund F PFC3301 1.021972 Redwood Global Infrastructure Fund A MQI.UN Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund ETF PRA 0.497073 Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund A PFD.UN Purpose U.S. Preferred Share Fund ETF RPU 0.881314 Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund F not listed Purpose U.S. Preferred Share Fund ETF RPU 0.963747 Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund U PFD.U Purpose U.S. Preferred Share Fund ETF non-currency hedged RPU.U 1.301973 Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund V not listed Purpose U.S. Preferred Share Fund ETF non-currency hedged RPU.U 1.379099

Units of Redwood Global Infrastructure Income Fund were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and units of Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund were delisted from the Aequitas NEO Exchange at the close of business on August 24, 2018.

Securityholders of the Terminating Funds are not required to take any action in order to become securityholders of their corresponding Continuing Funds.

Complete details regarding the Mergers, including the tax basis of the Mergers and the matters considered at the special meetings, were outlined in the management information circular dated July 4, 2018 (the "Circular") sent to securityholders of the Terminating Funds and the Voting Continuing Funds (as defined in the Circular) of record as of July 3, 2018, available on www.sedar.com.

