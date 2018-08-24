Frank's International N.V. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) (the "Company") announced today that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conference.



Michael Kearney, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 3:45 PM ET at the Barclays CEO Energy Conference in New York, New York, on Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Mr. Kearney and Kyle McClure, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will also hold one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

The Company's presentation can be accessed on the Investor Relations' section of the Company's website, www.franksinternational.com.

About Frank's International

Frank's International N.V. is a global oil services company that provides a broad and comprehensive range of highly engineered tubular running services, tubular fabrication, and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Founded in 1938, Frank's has approximately 2,900 employees and provides services to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 50 countries on six continents. The Company's common stock is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "FI." Additional information is available on the Company's website, www.franksinternational.com .

