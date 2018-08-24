STARTEK to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September 5, 2018

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT), a global provider of business process outsourcing services, has been invited to present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference, which is being held September 5-6, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



Startek management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 5th at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email gateway@liolios.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 7th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Liolios, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gateway-conference.com or www.liolios.com. To receive updates and highlights from #LioliosGateway, make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Startek

Startek is a leading global provider of customer experience management solutions. The company provides business process outsourcing and technology services to corporations around the world across a range of industries. Operating under the Startek and Aegis brands, the company has more than 50,000 outsourcing experts across 66 delivery campuses worldwide that are committed to enhancing the customer experience for clients. Services include omni-channel customer care, customer acquisition, order processing, technical support, receivables management and analytics through automation, voice, chat, email, social media and IVR, resulting in superior business results for its clients. To learn more about Startek's global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

