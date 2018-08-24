MPX to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2019 Earnings on Wednesday, August 29, 2018

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPX Bioceutical Corporation ("MPX" or the "Company") (CSE:MPX, OTC:MPXEF), today announced the Company will issue its fiscal first quarter 2019 results release on August 29, 2018 after markets close.



The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-800-263-0877

Toll / International: 1-646-828-8143

Participants should request the MPX earnings call or provide confirmation code 5162951

Investors are invited to listen via webcast available on the MPX investor section of the Company's website at https://mpxbioceutical.com/investors/. Please visit the website 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay of the call will be available through September 6, 2018, at 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 5162951. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of MPX, David McLaren, Chief Financial Officer, and Beth Stavola, Chief Operating Officer, will be answering shareholder questions at the conclusion of the call.

To be added to the distribution list, please email MPX@kcsa.com with "MPX" in the subject line.

About MPX Bioceutical Corporation

MPX, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in the U.S., provides substantial management, staffing, procurement, advisory, financial, real estate rental, logistics and administrative services to three medicinal cannabis enterprises in Arizona operating under the Health for Life (dispensaries) and the award-winning Melting Point Extracts (high-margin concentrates wholesale) brands. The successful Health for Life brand operates in the rapidly growing Phoenix Metropolitan Statistical Area. With the acquisition of The Holistic Center, MPX added another operating medical cannabis enterprise to its footprint in Arizona.

GreenMart of Nevada NLV, LLC ("GreenMart NV") is an award winning licensed cultivation, production and wholesale business, licensed for both the medical and "adult use" sectors in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is already selling wholesale into the Nevada medical cannabis market. GreenMart NV has also optioned suitable locations and intends to enter the higher-margin retail arena by applying for at least two dispensary licenses in the Las Vegas market which will operate under the "Health for Life" brand.

In Massachusetts, MPX is building out and will operate a cultivation and production facility as well as up to three dispensaries and manages three full service dispensaries and one producer in Maryland.

In Canada, MPX has acquired Canveda, which has received its cultivation license from Health Canada, will operate a cultivation and production facility in Peterborough, Ontario. The Company also leases a property in Owen Sound, Ontario, for which an application to Health Canada has been made for a cannabis production and sales license. In addition, the Company will continue its efforts to develop its legacy nutraceuticals business.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, MPX's objectives and intentions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in MPX's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although MPX believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, MPX disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

On behalf of the Board of Directors



MPX Bioceutical Corporation (formerly The Canadian Bioceutical Corporation)

W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

MPX Bioceutical Corporation (formerly The Canadian Bioceutical Corporation)

W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO

T: +1-416-840-3725

info@mpxbioceutical.com

www.mpxbioceutical.com

Media Contact:

Anne Donohoe

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1265

adonohoe@kcsa.com

Investor Contact:

Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1233 / 212-896-1203

pcarlson@kcsa.com / ebarker@kcsa.com