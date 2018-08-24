ADVA sets September 2018 financial conference schedule

MUNICH, Germany, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADVA (FSE: ADV), today announced that it will participate at the following financial conferences during September 2018:



7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference

Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. PT (8:30 p.m. CET)

Four Seasons Hotel, San Francisco, California, USA

Webcast: Link

Dougherty & Co. 2018 Institutional Investor Conference

Thursday, September 6, 2018

Millennium Hotel, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact ADVA's investor relations team at +1 (949) 574-3860.

