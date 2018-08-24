CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABBV, TSLA and PDD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Class Period: May 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/abbvie-inc?wire=3

The complaint alleges that AbbVie issued false and misleading statements, in both press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, regarding the results of the Company's $7.5 billion modified Dutch auction tender offer that expired on May 29, 2018 (the "Tender Offer"). Specifically, the complaint alleges that before the opening of trading on May 30, 2018, the Company announced that it expected to acquire 71.4 million of its shares tendered at or below $105 per share. As a result of this news, the price of AbbVie securities significantly increased. However, after the close of trading on May 30, 2018, the Company released materially different results for the Tender Offer due to certain omissions, announcing that the Company expected to acquire only those shares tendered at or below $103 per share. Upon this news, AbbVie shares fell from a close of $103.01 per share on May 30, 2018, to a close of $98.94 on May 31, 2018.

To learn more about the ABBV class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.



Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Class Period: Purchasers of shares between August 7, 2018 and August 14, 2018 and/or who had open short positions or put options for Tesla as of August 7, 2018 or August 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tesla-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Allegations: Tesla, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Defendants had not secured funding for the Going-Private Transaction; (2) that Musk's statements that the Going-Private Transaction only required shareholder approval were false since the Going-Private Transaction required approval by the Company's Board of Directors and even the Board was unaware of the funding referred to by Musk; (3) that the status and likelihood of the Going-Private Transaction was misrepresented to the market because financing for it had not been secured and Board approval was required, and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Tesla's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the TSLA class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.



Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Class Period: Pursuant to the July 26, 2018 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pinduoduo-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Pinduoduo's controls were ineffective to prevent third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the Company's online platform; (ii) consequently, Pinduoduo's revenues and the number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iii) as a result, Pinduoduo's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the PDD class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com