Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nevro Corp. (NVRO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) securities between January 8, 2018 and July 12, 2018, (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 22, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and the proprietary nature of the Company's principal products. Specifically, Defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nevro had engaged in a fraudulent scheme by using protected confidential and proprietary trade secrets and stolen documents from its competitors to develop and enhance the Company's Senza systems; (2) as a result, the Company's Senza systems were not "novel" or "proprietary;" (3) these practices caused the Company to be vulnerable to increased litigation expenses and adverse legal and regulatory action; (4) as a result, Nevro's U.S. sales growth was not sustainable; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Nevro's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Nevro securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Nevro Corp. lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/nevro/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com .