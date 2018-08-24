BioSyent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. ("BioSyent", "the Company") (TSX:RX) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference at The Gwen in Chicago, Illinois. Mr. René Goehrum, BioSyent's President and CEO, will present to investors an overview of BioSyent's business and corporate activities on Wednesday, August 29th at 9:20 a.m. ET. Mr. Goehrum will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the day on August 29th. Interested investors can request meetings with Mr. Goehrum through the online conference platform: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_48313/entity_login.html?attendee_role_id=COMPANY.





About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, hospital and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 14,519,603 common shares issued and outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information, please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum

President and CEO

BioSyent Inc.

Tel: (905) 206-0013

E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com

Web: www.biosyent.com