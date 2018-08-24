SAGD Announces Acquisition of Substantial Equity Position in CBD Manufacturing and Retail Company

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sativa Growth International (OTC Pinks: SAGD) ("Sativa Growth" or "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired an equity position in Legends Health, Wellness, and Performance ("Legends"), a Utah-based CBD manufacturer and online retailer.



The deal gives the Company a sizable equity stake in Legends, including lucrative profit participation in Legends' $150,000 of current inventory.

"We are extremely pleased to have established this strategic partnership with a visionary company such as Legends," said Gary Austin, CEO of Sativa Growth. "The deal represents a critically important piece of the growth puzzle for both companies, and collectively we couldn't be happier with how it all came together."

Legends was founded by Jamie Hadfield, whose amazing personal health and wellness story, paired with her highly credentialed resume and medical background, naturally led her emerging company to the high demand CBD market. Legends is dedicated to providing premium nutritional products and lifestyle clarity through community support and guided learning.

"Sativa Growth International has an inspiring, passionate network of individuals that work for them," said Jamie Hadfield, founder and CEO of Legends. "I am very optimistic of the future of the cannabis industry and believe this company will play a pivotal role in creating legacies, not only in the cannabis industry but in individual lives as well."

"I couldn't agree more with Jamie," said Austin. "Through hard and diligent work over the past several months, we now find ourselves in a position to be able to pick and choose our investments wisely. This is an excellent and equitable deal for all parties involved and exactly the type we had targeted," concluded Austin.

Legends Extract Oil (CBD) contains only pharmaceutical grade CBD oil. Legends CBD oil has no synthetic or laboratory generated ingredients, meaning no inhibiting factors between the RealSpectrum™ CBD oil and the consumer's vast network of receptors, known as the ECS (Endocannabinoid System).

"The industry is at a tipping point, and individuals are finding freedom from their discomforts and pain," continued Hadfield. "By joining forces, we are making powerful strides that will create lasting change, expand the choices for those in need of CBD medicine, and give them a new sense of meaning for their lives. I believe we are stronger together."

Keeping every terpene and using only organic methods of growing and cultivating, one can experience the difference when using Legends' high-quality CBD products.

Current tincture flavors available are Natural, Cinnamon, and Peppermint, with additional product expansion planned for the near future.

"Through our mutual commitments, I believe we will set a new standard with each company bringing different but compatible sets of skills, knowledge, and tools to the table. A diverse company is a more powerful company in communities and individual lives. This will be a great journey," concluded Hadfield.

Legends Health, Wellness, and Performance products, as well as Jamie Hadfield's personal story, can be found at www.legendshealth.net.

About Sativa Growth International



Sativa Growth International (SAGD) is an operational management company focused on shareholder value by acquiring and operating under valued cannabis and tech assets.





