Data443 to Sponsor 2018 Headlight International Conference

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandStar, Inc. (OTCPK: LDSR) ("LandStar" or the "Company"), the parent company of Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc. ("Data443"), a leading data privacy and security company, is pleased to announce Data443 will attend the second international conference on information security for partners of Headtechnology Group – Headlight International 2018: Security in the Unsecure World – taking place September 13-15 in Bulgaria at the Golden Sands resort. Data443 announced its partnership with Headtechnology Group, a global value-added distributor focused on emerging markets in Eastern Europe, CIS, and Central Asia, earlier this summer and immediately began several pilot programs with key customers. Attendance at this year's Headlight International will bolster these relationships and allow Data443 to elevate its value and product solutions, including its award-winning data classification, discovery, and governance platform ClassiDocs™, to customers from the 30 countries and emerging markets served by Headtechnology Group.



"We are excited to attend this year's Headlight International Conference," said Jason Remillard, CEO of LandStar and founder of Data443. "For us, this is a unique opportunity to demonstrate firsthand the value of our products and solutions, solidify our partnership with Headtechnology Group, and build new client relationships across the cohesive geographical territory covered by Headtechnology. I'm truly looking forward to the opportunity."

The conference hosted by Headtechnology Group will showcase best practices for IT security, discuss key developments within the market, and offer solutions to current security challenges. The conference will feature parallel technical sessions and Demo Zone, where Data443 will offer product demonstrations throughout the event.

About LandStar, Inc.

LandStar, Inc. (OTCPK: LDSR), through its wholly owned subsidiary Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc., enables secure data – across local devices, network, cloud, and databases – at rest and in flight. ClassiDocs™, the company's award-winning data classification and governance technology, provides GDPR compliance and DSAR management coupled with DLP, CASB, SIEM, and cloud solutions to provide user-enabled, governance-enabled, up-to-date security for every data point, every time. The WordPress-based GDPR Framework enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks. For more information, please visit www.data443.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding LandStar's plans, objectives, future opportunities for LandStar's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding LandStar's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond LandStar's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the operations of LandStar; results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and in integrating acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained, from time-to-time, in LandStar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and postings on the OTC Markets news and information website. LandStar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

For Further Information

